Practice Nurse

Part-Time, Flexible Hours, Able to Network with Local Nurses

Are you looking for a part-time job at a friendly family practice to boost your earnings?

We are looking for a part-time Practice Nurse in the Leicester area to join a friendly family practice on a permanent basis for 1 day a week. This role is extremely flexible, and you can choose which day of the week you work (except Mondays).

This is a great opportunity for a Practice Nurse looking for a permanent role and looking to boost their weekly earnings whilst also being part of a well-managed and welcoming team. The pay rate is competitive at £21 per hour / £42,000 full-time employee salary.

What's in it for you?

Competitive Salary

Local Amenities

Monthly Networking Meetings with other Practice Nurses

Running your own clinics

NHS Pension Inclusion and Group Indemnity

Modern Facilities

Skills needed:

Current Experience in a GP Surgery

Baby and Travel Immunisations

Cytology

General Treatment (dressings, health checks etc.)

QoF

About Us!

This Practice Nurse role is being advertised by Chase Medical. Chase Medical are an agency who specialise in Primary Care and we provide permanent and locum work for Practice Nurses and Nurse Practitioners nationwide. We are trusted by thousands of centres and work with almost 60% of GP surgeries. We work proactively alongside you, to help place you in your ideal role.

Do you know someone that is looking for a new career or wanting to pick up extra locum work? We have an amazing referral scheme which can earn you up to £500 for every successful referral!

If you are interested or have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact Micaela on 0114 275 7421.

Job Reference: MP-PN-LEIC