Housekeeper | Part time | Permanent | Hull | 12 hours per week | Competitive Salary
Spire Hull Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Housekeeper. As our new Housekeeper you will be responsible for providing a housekeeping service to all departments as well as cleaning areas within the hospital as designated by the Hotel Service Manager.
The Hours you will be working 18:00-22:00 Please only apply if you can commit to do this
Duties and responsibilities
- Ensure that patient rooms are ready for admissions
- In patient rooms are serviced on a daily basis
- Departments and public areas are cleaned
- Comply with daily and weekly cleaning schedules
- Liaise and take direction from nursing staff and other departments.
- Be flexible and accommodate changes as necessary in providing continuity of care and Quality Improvement
- To assist the nursing staff to ensure patient rooms are ready for admission
- To support other members of the team, with occasional supervision of less experienced staff
Who we're looking for:
- No formal qualifications are required, but the post holder should have good basic knowledge of domestic procedures
- Have the ability to prioritise the daily workload to ensure that the necessary tasks are completed within the required timescales
Benefits:
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.