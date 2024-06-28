Housekeeper | Part time | Permanent | Hull | 12 hours per week | Competitive Salary

Spire Hull Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Housekeeper. As our new Housekeeper you will be responsible for providing a housekeeping service to all departments as well as cleaning areas within the hospital as designated by the Hotel Service Manager.

The Hours you will be working 18:00-22:00 Please only apply if you can commit to do this

Duties and responsibilities

- Ensure that patient rooms are ready for admissions

- In patient rooms are serviced on a daily basis

- Departments and public areas are cleaned

- Comply with daily and weekly cleaning schedules

- Liaise and take direction from nursing staff and other departments.

- Be flexible and accommodate changes as necessary in providing continuity of care and Quality Improvement

- To assist the nursing staff to ensure patient rooms are ready for admission

- To support other members of the team, with occasional supervision of less experienced staff

Who we're looking for:

- No formal qualifications are required, but the post holder should have good basic knowledge of domestic procedures

- Have the ability to prioritise the daily workload to ensure that the necessary tasks are completed within the required timescales

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.



