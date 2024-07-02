Pre-Assessment Manager

Pre-Operative Assessment Manager | Competitive salary dependant on experience | Full time hours | Hull and East Riding

Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital is looking for a highly motivated and experienced Senior Nurse/manager to join our high performing Pre-Op Team. This is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level and lead our Nursing teams to success.

Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital is based in Anlaby, near Humber Bridge and the hospital provides care for patients across East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire. Our hospital offers a range of services and procedures including orthopaedic, general surgery, weight loss surgery, eye surgery and cosmetic surgery. Other services include, radiology - MRI and CT and physiotherapy. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, we work with the very best medical professionals and our colleagues are an attentive and highly experienced team..

Duties and responsibilities

Within this role you will responsible for leading and developing the Pre-operative assessment (POA) service ensuring safe and effective pre-operative care.

- Working autonomously, completes POA for a caseload of patients and backfilling protected clinic slots for short dated bookings, undertaking a targeted history with assessment of past medical, operative and anaesthetic history.

- Lead on the clinical triage of all patient Health Questionnaires to ensure appropriate POA pathway identified for all patients.

- Local hospital short dated bookings process to be followed to reduce pressure points and to ensure a smooth patient journey for urgent cases.

- Completes testing as per NICE guidelines (NG45), interprets and manages the results, and where appropriate initiates relevant referrals to appropriate staff.

- Completes venepuncture, electrocardiogram, lung function testing and requesting of x-ray as per policy.

- Identifies patients with specific health issues and undertakes relevant risk scoring where indicated and manages the results

- Manages the pre-operative assessment service across all surgical disciplines for level 0/1/2/3 care facilities.

- Provides day to day supervision, including clinical supervision of junior nursing staff and students in POA.

- Ensure all staff complete e POA competency and new starters complete induction pack to include ePOA

- Support recruitment, performance review, attendance management, disciplinary and grievance matters.

- Completes competency assessment, training and development and the mentoring of staff.





.Who we're looking for

- Registered Nurse with NMC registration

- Pre-operative/surgical background is essential

- Some managerial experience and leadership skills is essential for this role

- Good team work ethic

- Enthusiastic and energetic professional

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on 07860 785 672 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.