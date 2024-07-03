Perioperative Practitioner - Recovery

Recovery Practitioner | Theatres | Cambridge | Permanent | 37.5 | Up to £36,500 Depending on experience |



Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital are looking for an experienced Recovery Practitioner to join our supportive operating theatre team. You will be part of a dedicated, passionate and friendly team providing excellent patient care.



Duties and responsibilities

- A Recovery Practitioner will assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs in an extremely busy department

- Prepping the recovery bays and of course, looking after patients after their surgery

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

- Promote best practice in health and safety and security



Who we're looking for

- You will be a Registered Nurse or ODP; with previous experience within recovery

- You will be an enthusiastic, dedicated team player who is also used to working under minimum supervision

- ALS and Airway Maintenance certifications would be desirable, though not essential - Training opportunities are available



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications