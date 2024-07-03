| MSK Physiotherapist | Competitive Hourly Rate | Wrexham | Flexible working patterns |

Spire Yale hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Bank MSK Physiotherapist to join their warm, friendly and supportive team.

Spire Yale Hospital is located in Wrexham and has additional consulting rooms on the North Wales coast at Abergele. Wrexham is only 12 miles from Chester and 30-50 minutes from Liverpool and Manchester. There are direct train links to London with a journey time of just over 2 hours. The Snowdonia National Park and the North Wales Coast are on our doorstep! We take pride in delivering high-quality care to patients across North Wales and the Borders.

Duties and responsibilities

To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis, treatment and advice to in patients and patients within the outpatient department

Discuss, agree and explain responsibilities for the physiotherapy assessment of patients, including their needs and any associated risks

Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.

Who we're looking for:

HCPC Registered Physiotherapist

Degree qualified in physiotherapy

Relevant MSK experience

Excellent Communication Skills

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor on 07850735207 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference; it is their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications