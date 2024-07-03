BANK MRI/CT Radiographer | BANK |Hull and East Riding |



Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital have an excellent opportunity for a MRI/CT Radiographer, who is eager to progress within the private sector, to join our fantastic bank team.



Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital is based in Anlaby, near Humber Bridge and the hospital provides care for patients across East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire. Our hospital offers a range of services and procedures including orthopaedic, general surgery, weight loss surgery, eye surgery and cosmetic surgery. Other services include, radiology - MRI and CT and physiotherapy. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, we work with the very best medical professionals and our colleagues are an attentive and highly experienced team.

.



Duties and responsibilities:

To provide highly skilled and specialised MRI and CT imaging for patients within the Imaging department.

The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedure, you will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs. You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others. In-house training and development available.



Who we're looking for:

Be HCPC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions

Have a minimum of 1 year MRI/CT experience.

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Strong communication skills



Benefits:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatients, day cases and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.