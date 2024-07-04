For Employers
Residential Support Worker
Chase Medical Limited
Other
HuddersfieldLocation
Huddersfield
5 hours ago
Posted date
5 hours ago
SeniorMinimum level
Senior
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other

Role: Deputy Manager, Children's Home

Location: Near Huddersfield

Job Type: Permanent, Full-time

We have an exciting job opportunity for an experienced Deputy Manager with experience working in an Ofsted-registered children's home. This is a great opportunity for a dedicated Deputy Manager to join and manage a dual children's home, supporting the care staff and management team.

Benefits include:

A comprehensive training package
20 days of annual leave
Up to £36,000 per annum
Sleep-in rate of £55 per night


Requirements:

- Minimum Level 3 qualification in Children's Care

- Must be over 21 years of age

- Previous Deputy or Team Leader experience in a children's home

- Must be a driver with own vehicle

The ideal candidate should have experience working in a leadership role in a children's home, be a driver with access to a vehicle, and possess excellent communication and interpersonal skills to build positive relationships with the care team and service users. Flexibility and adaptability to handle on-the-day scenarios and work-required shifts are essential.

If you are interested in this role, please call 01142757421 and ask for Olo, or email to olo.muda@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a specialist recruitment company that helps you find permanent roles in Health and Social Care across the UK.

