Residential Support Worker

Role: Deputy Manager, Children's Home
Location: Near Huddersfield
Job Type: Permanent, Full-time
We have an exciting job opportunity for an experienced Deputy Manager with experience working in an Ofsted-registered children's home. This is a great opportunity for a dedicated Deputy Manager to join and manage a dual children's home, supporting the care staff and management team.
Benefits include:
A comprehensive training package
20 days of annual leave
Up to £36,000 per annum
Sleep-in rate of £55 per night
Requirements:
- Minimum Level 3 qualification in Children's Care
- Must be over 21 years of age
- Previous Deputy or Team Leader experience in a children's home
- Must be a driver with own vehicle
The ideal candidate should have experience working in a leadership role in a children's home, be a driver with access to a vehicle, and possess excellent communication and interpersonal skills to build positive relationships with the care team and service users. Flexibility and adaptability to handle on-the-day scenarios and work-required shifts are essential.
If you are interested in this role, please call 01142757421 and ask for Olo, or email to olo.muda@chase-medical.com.
Chase Medical is a specialist recruitment company that helps you find permanent roles in Health and Social Care across the UK.