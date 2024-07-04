Senior Cardiac Cath Lab Nurse

Senior Cardiac Catheter Lab Nurse | Band 6 equivalent, depending on experience | Part Time, 30 hours - Mon - Fri + 1 Sat per month | No Nights | Tollerton, South Nottinghamshire | Award winning CPD

Spire Nottingham Hospital has an opportunity for an experienced Senior Cardiology Nurse to join our award winning specialist cardiology team. We are in the process of growing our Cardiac service to include more vascular and structural procedures, as well as also increasing our cardiac surgery to include more complex procedures such as TAVI, with the aim to become the leading cardiology department in the East Midlands.

Spire Nottingham Hospital reached a milestone in July 2023, treating its 100th NHS PFO (Patent Foramen Ovale closure) case.



Duties and responsibilities:

As Senior Nurse you will support and lead our experienced cardiac team to ensure our patients receive the highest levels of care. Every day is different in this role and you will work across various areas of the hospital including cardiology pre-assessment, cardiac catheter lab, cardiac outpatients, theatres and the supporting the wards with cardiac patients.

- Supporting the Cardiology consultants in clinics

- You will utilise your inter-departmental communication skills to support your cardiology patients throughout the whole Spire Healthcare journey

- To undertake clinical procedures that require dexterity and accuracy this includes scrubbing for a full range of complex interventional cardiology procedures and assisting with implantation of IABP, TAVI and complex devices as the Hospital grows in complexity.

- To support the non-invasive cardiology services within the Outpatient Department where appropriate; acting as a subject matter expert to other staff.

- To provide cardiology support to ward & critical care patients; acting as a subject matter expert to other staff.

- To support the senior staff, ensuring high standards of effective cardiology care are delivered to all patients within the Theatre Cardiology/Hybrid suite, Wards and Outpatient Cardiology Department.

- Prepare an operating Hybrid theatre/anaesthetic room/outpatient cardiology suite for procedure in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific cardiology procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum. Ensure all necessary and emergency equipment is available and in working order.

- Run a cardiology list without supervision and supervise / mentor junior staff (subject to experience).

- Perform duties supporting all the cardiology functions within the hospital.

Who we're looking for:

You will be an experienced cardiac nurse in all cardiac areas including structural work, ideally with previous senior experience. Although we will consider someone stepping up into a senior post who holds the right skills and experience.

- Current NMC registration with no restrictions on practice

- At least 3 years' experience within a cardiac catheter lab scrubbing for routine and complex cardiology procedures including EPS ablation.

- ALS trained

- Capable and confident, with the ability to work on own initiative

- Excellent organisational skills

- Flexible approach to work and working patterns

- Previous scrub experience is essential, experience with EPS Ablation would be a distinct advantage



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on 07725208712 or



