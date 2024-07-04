Critical Care Bank Nurse

Bank Staff Nurse | Critical Care | Band 5/6 equivalent depending on experience | Tollerton, South Nottinghamshire | Full time or part time considered with flexible hours | Fully Funded Training Programs and Award winning CPD.

Spire Nottingham Hospital has an exciting opportunity for CCU Nurses to join our developing Critical Care Unit and to benefit from our state of art equipment and experienced management team.

You must be able to drive to access this hospital and apply for the role.

Spire Nottingham Hospital is a premium provider of private healthcare. We practice some of the most advanced treatments with the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening, rehabilitation and cutting-edge surgical procedures across a variety of specialist treatments which are all delivered through our expert and caring clinical teams. We are the only CQC Outstanding rated private hospital in Nottinghamshire and we are committed to delivering excellent individual care from the first time a patient contacts us until after their treatment is complete.

Duties and responsibilities:

You will be joining a small dedicated team of critical care nurses on this new, 5 bedded Critical Care Unit. You will be caring for a variety of patient caseloads including: vascular, spinal, general surgery and cardiology patients with exciting plans launch a Cardiac Surgery service within the next 4-6 months.

We believe in growing our people and offer award winning CPD opportunities including funded Critical Care Course and ALS training.

- Ensure that patient care is consistently maintained at all times in accordance with agreed operational policies and procedures, also ensuring a clean and safe environment

- It will be your responsibility to promote and safeguard the well-being and interests of all patients, employees and visitors

- Assist in maintaining and developing services

- Contribute to quality improvement

- Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others

Who we're looking for:

- NMC registered Adult Nurse

- A minimum of 6 months recent critical care experience

- A critical care course would be advantageous, however not necessary.

- ALS training - funded training will be offered if necessary

Benefits:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals, 10 clinics and a Specialist Cancer Care Centre across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford on 077252 08712 or

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications