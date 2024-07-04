CCU Resident Medical Officer

In conjunction with the Consultant Intensivist and other attending consultants, the Critical Care RMO assumes responsibility for the care of patients in Critical Care Unit. The CCRMO provides continuous vigilance; early intervention and ongoing care with the goal to decrease ICU related morbidity and mortality. In addition, the CCRMO proactively communicates with the other members of the team to assure optimal outcomes.



Clinical Patient Management Typical Duties include, but are not limited to the following:

- Examine and evaluate each patient soon after they are admitted to the critical care and notify the admitting physician of assessment and recommendations.

- Perform a subsequent evaluation of all patients and record the evaluation in the medical record once every twenty-four hours (daily review) and as needed. All notes and orders must be signed, dated and timed. Coordinate with the admitting intensivists and consultants to organise a treatment plan, hospital course, diagnostic and therapeutic interventions for Critical Care patients.

- Accompany Consultant Intensivist and Matron on twice daily ward rounds and as required

- Diagnose and stabilise critically ill medical and surgical patients with impending or active organ failure (respiratory, cardiac, neurologic, hepatic, gastrointestinal, hematologic, renal, etc.) or life-threatening electrolyte and acid-base disturbances

- Initiate, manage, and wean patients from mechanical ventilation using a variety of techniques and ventilators.

- Perform diagnostic-therapeutic procedures such as arterial and central venous lines that you have clinical privileges to perform. Document the procedure in the patient chart. All notes must be dated and timed.

- Act as the ICU team leader where appropriate and increase the clinical skill of ICU nurse practitioners, nurses and ancillary personnel in caring for critically ill patients

- Use data from appropriate monitoring devices to titrate therapy in the ICU & respond to patient alarms and alerts

- Participate in monitoring the quality, safety and appropriateness of patient care as requested by the director or designee.

- In the event of cardiac arrest initiate advanced cardiac life support until the resuscitation team arrives, then supervise and support the team and coordinate escalation and on going care.

- Assist ward RMO in assessment, stabilisation, escalation and transfer of deteriorating patients on the ward supervised by attending consultant and consultant intensivist

Skill Requirements Qualifications Essential for the post:

1. MB ChB or equivalent & GMC registration with licence to practise

2. Completion of Foundation training plus two years of post-Foundation training in acute specialties including twelve months' anaesthetics and three months' critical care with prior NHS experience in either

3. Ability to stabilise the deteriorating patient including intubation and initiation of organ support

4. ALS or equivalent accredited life support course

5. Evidence of continuous career development

6. Evidence of good written communication, successful team worker, sensitivity to needs of patients and colleagues

7. Punctuality, professional appearance and attitudes consistent with GMC guidelines. Values and behaviours aligned with Spire Healthcare



Desirable for the post:

1. Primary FRCA or equivalent higher qualification

2. Completion of Stage 1 Critical Care training

3. Experience of senior on-call roles in acute specialties in a UK hospital

4. Completion of audit cycle

5. Published research

6. Other evidence of academic achievement including additional qualifications, prizes

7. Competence in lung ultrasound, focused echocardiography

8. Attendance at meetings/ courses/ membership of professional bodies







