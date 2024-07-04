Bank Registered Nurse

BANK Staff Nurse | Outpatients | Bank | Spire Hull and East Riding



Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital have a fantastic opportunity and looking to recruit a Registered General Nurse to join our bank team. Training and development opportunities offered.

Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital is based in Anlaby, near Humber Bridge and the hospital provides care for patients across East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire. Our hospital offers a range of services and procedures including orthopaedic, general surgery, weight loss surgery, eye surgery and cosmetic surgery. Other services include, radiology - MRI and CT and physiotherapy. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, we work with the very best medical professionals and our colleagues are an attentive and highly experienced team.



Duties and Responsibilities

- Assess patients' health and wellbeing across a complex and changing caseload.

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet individuals' health and wellbeing needs

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

- Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.



Who we are looking for

- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Have a minimum of 2 years post-graduation experience

- Have been employed in Outpatients or Theatre setting for 6-12 months

- Excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care.





Benefits:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave

- Free Car Parking

- Free uniform



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.