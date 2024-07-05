Spire Cheshire Wards Open Day

Spire Cheshire Hospital are hosting a Recruitment Open Day for Wards. We have opportunities on both a Permanent and Bank basis.

You will have the opportunity to meet our friendly team and learn more about what we do.

Due to an increased demand, Spire Cheshire have some exciting opportunities across our Ward Team, on both a permanent and bank basis. We are looking for passionate healthcare professionals to join us. We offer excellent training opportunities and work with our staff to understand their careers aspirations and how we can support them.

At Spire Cheshire Hospital, we provide high-quality treatments for our patients and are extremely proud to be rated as Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for our private hospital care.

Date: Thursday 1st August 2024

Time: 3pm - 7pm

Address: Spire Cheshire, Fir Tree Close, Warrington, WA4 4LU

The day will consist of:

- An introduction to Spire Cheshire from our Heads of Department

- A tour of all of the departments

- The opportunity to speak to our friendly team, hear about their experiences at Spire and see how we can support your career choices

- An opportunity to interview for a role you may be interested in

We would love to see you there and share our vision for this exciting time ahead.

Please register your attendance and confirm your slot by applying below or by contacting Sarah at

If you would like to be considered for any roles please do send your CV in advance.