Clinical Pharmacist | Part Time | Salary DOE | Permanent | Methley - LS26

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Clinical Pharmacist to join our Pharmacy Team on a Part Time, Permanent basis at Spire Methley Park. This role is 15hrs per week between Monday-Saturday, along with an on call rota.

Spire Methley Park Hospital situated in Methley in South Leeds, has recently completed a 7.6 million refurbishment, which included a new theatre equipped with cutting-edge technology enabling us to carry out complex surgery across a variety of clinical specialties. At Spire Methley Park Hospital caring for our patients is at the heart of what we do. We provide expert medical care in our modern, well-equipped hospital for all of our patients.

Duties and responsibilities

- The provision of an exemplary pharmacy service, in accordance with current legislation, clinical requirements and accepted professional and ethical standards

- The provision of advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients whilst ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines.

- To advise on the safe management of medicines to the hospital and it's departments, whilst staying compliant with current legislation and professional standards

- Promoting a patient focused multidisciplinary approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service.

Who we're looking for

- Be GPHC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Master's degree in pharmacy, or equivalent at time of qualification

- Competence across a range of pharmaceutical subjects supported by professional and clinical knowledge

- Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient requirements

- Must have UK Experience

- Experience in a Hospital Pharmacy desirable but not essential

- Trained on MS Office and other relevant packages.

- Demonstrate principles of accountable practice.

- Stock control.

- Communication/organised/role model/showcase excellent patient care etc.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lauren Armitage on

