Host/Hostess | Spire Hull | Hull and East Riding| 37.5 hours per week | Full time, Permanent |Competitive Salary and Great Benefits

Spire Hull are currently looking for a Host/Hostess to join their busy catering team



The ward host/hostess is an integral part of the catering team. Maintaining a professional service of the highest standards to the staff and patients in accordance with the Spire Hospital Hull and East Riding catering policy

Must be able to work week days, weekends and evenings please only apply if you can commit this

Duties and Responsibilities

- Ensuring meals and beverages are delivered to patients' rooms

- Responding to any ad-hoc requests from patients to ensure their comfortable stay

- Assisting the catering and housekeeping teams with day-to-day duties

- Making sure patients feel they are receiving a first class service at all times



Who we're looking for

- A customer service-focused approach

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

- Confident and positive attitude

- Previous experience in hospitality is desirable but not essential

- Comfortable working in a fast paced environment



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free car park close by

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

