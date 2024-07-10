Bank Ophthalmic Nurse | Competitive Hourly Rate | Flexible Working |Elland

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Ophthalmic Nurse to join our bank team, this role will suit candidates who are looking for that work/life balance. However you must be flexible.

Spire Elland Hospital has been providing high levels of medical treatment and personal care since 1985. Our hospital has a full multi-disciplinary medical team on-site who practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening and rehabilitation through to leading-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, general surgery, gynaecology, and cosmetic procedures.

Duties and responsibilities;

- To ensure that standards of patient care are consistently maintained at all times in accordance with agreed operational policies and procedures as a skilled member of the nursing team, ensuring a clean and safe environment.

- To promote and safeguard the well-being and interests of all patients, employees and visitors.

- To assist Senior Staff in their management of clinical departments and to provide effective leadership and management in their absence.

Who we're looking for

- Registered Nurse with NMC registration with no restrictions

- Previous experience in ophthalmology essential

- Competence across a range of nursing skills supported by professional and clinical knowledge.

- Have good knowledge of the physiology of the eye and related ophthalmic conditions.

- Be able to perform ophthalmic preassessment and specialised testing such as IOL calculations, OCT, visual fields etc.

- To apply clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient case mixes

- Possess Equipment and Medical Devices Competences

- Root Cause Analysis

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.



Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

