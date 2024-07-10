Patient Experience Lead and Governance Support | Full time | Permanent | Methley Park | 37.5 hours per week | £34,000-£45,000 dependant on Experience and Great Benefits



Spire Methley Park have an exciting opportunity for a Patient Experience Lead and Governance Support to join the amazing team here at Methley the role is a Full time and permanent position.



Job Purpose

The Patient Experience Lead and Governance Support will lead and drive improvements to the patient experience utilising all information available within Spire. Monitor any changes made and ensure initiatives are trialled, reviewed and embedded.



Duties and Responsibilities

- Hospital's complaints coordinator - coordinate complaints in conjunction with the Hospital Director, Director of Clinical Services and Governance manager providing high quality responses that answer all aspects of a complaint and ensure that opportunities to learn and improve from complaints are delivered and embedded into the organisation. Use Datix to log, distribute and monitor complaints through the investigation and outcome process. Ensuring timescales and deadlines are followed as per the Spire corporate policy. Record keeping via tools available e.g. Datix action tracking system. Meet with patients as required to go through compliant response. Discuss any aspects of complex complaints with the legal team.

- As part of the role the post holder will be expected to lead the complaints process when being interviewed by the CQC or internal clinical reviews, providing assurance that the complaints are well managed and meet national guidance and Spire policy.

- Be familiar with CQC regulations and understand and develop plans to be Outstanding.

- Ensure that the views of patients and customers are used to guide and inform the provision of services through patient forums, engagement with patient representative groups, dissemination of feedback form questionnaires, complaints etc..

- Ensure that results from patient satisfaction surveys are discussed at the Clinical Governance and Clinical effectiveness committee to ensure triangulation with clinical effectiveness information.

- Chair patient satisfaction committee.

- To ensure lessons and trends from patient complaints are reviewed, discussed, analysed and acted upon.

- Positive patient feedback to be visible throughout the hospital and social media and comments to be shared with staff and consultants when mentioned.

- Lead on the patient forum with support form DOCS.

- Act upon opportunities to enhance and improve patient pathways throughout the whole hospital. Use tools such as process mapping software to support learning and staff inductions.

- Collaborative working with HoDs to ensure actions agreed through complaints, patient satisfaction survey and any relevant committees are delivered within required timescales.

- Working with the Governance Manager to ensure Safety and Flash Alerts are distributed to the appropriate groups and ensuring returns are sent to Head Office as applicable.

- Attend and contribute to Clinical Audit & Effectiveness Committee and Clinical Governance Committee.

- Triangulate incidents, complaints and risk and work collaboratively with the Governance Manager to monitor outcomes and examine opportunities to make improvements.

- Point of contact for group surveys

- Local survey controller with oversight of all local surveys and results, ensuring that patients are not over surveyed.

- Working with the Governance Manager - Tracker management of all SIRIs and actions.

- Contribute to the quarterly governance report coordinated with Governance Manager and IP Lead.

- Collate monthly clinical dashboard with Governance Manager and disseminate.

- Carry out any duties, delegated by the Hospital Director or Head of Clinical Services and clinical Governance manager which reasonably fall within the general nature and level of the responsibilities of the post.

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

