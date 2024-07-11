Physiotherapist - Inpatient - Bank

Bank Inpatient Physiotherapist | Competitive Hourly Rate | Hull & East Riding Hospital

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced In-patient Physiotherapist to join our Temporary Staffing Bank. This role will support our Physio Team at our Hull & East Riding Hospital in Hull.



Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital is based in Anlaby, near the Humber Bridge. The hospital provides care for patients across East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire. Our hospital offers a range of services and procedures including orthopaedic, general surgery, weight loss surgery, eye surgery and cosmetic surgery. Other services include, radiology - MRI and CT and physiotherapy. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, we work with the very best medical professionals and our colleagues are an attentive and highly experienced team

Duties and responsibilities;

The role will be in-patient based with a varied caseload, the successful candidate must have experience of lower and upper limb elective/trauma orthopaedics, respiratory and ICU. Experience in women's health and neurosurgery would be desirable but not essential as training will be given.

Who we're looking for

- Degree (BSc Hons in Physiotherapy) or equivalent and be registered with the HCPC

- Minimum of 1 years experience post grad

- Possess excellent communication and time management skills

- Be able to demonstrate experience of discharge planning and MDT working

Benefits



- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications