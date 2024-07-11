Healthcare Assistant

Healthcare Assistant | Wards | Washington | Full Time

Spire Washington are looking for a dedicated Healthcare Assistant to join their team on a full-time basis.

Spire Washington is a 35 in-patient bedded hospital with 10 consultation and 2 treatment rooms based just off junction 63 of the A1 with great commuter links. Our Hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres covering specialities including Orthopaedics and Gynaecology and a full Diagnostic suite.





Duties and responsibilities:



- In this fast-paced role, you will be required to assist our Clinical team in providing exemplary Care whilst providing Healthcare Assistance to our Nursing team.

- As a HCA, duties will include routine tasks related to the delivery of care to ensure our patient's health and well-being.

- You will move and set up diagnostic equipment (after training) and other resources, as well as applying technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment.

- You must have experience or a willingness to learn both Venepuncture and ECG Recording

- Working alongside the RN to deliver excellent patient care.

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet individuals' health and wellbeing needs

- To maintain standards of infection control within the hospital and own department and to assist patients to maintain their own infection control needs



Who we're looking for:

- NVQ Level 3 in Healthcare would be desirable

- Previous experience as a healthcare assistant in a clinic or hospital environment is essential

- Phlebotomy experience would be desirable

- Confident and empathetic manner - A natural people person



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

* 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

* Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

* 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

* Free Bupa wellness screening

* Private medical insurance

* Life assurance

* Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on