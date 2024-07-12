Bank Typist/Medical Secretary | Bristol | Flexible working hours | Competitive pay plus fantastic benefits
Spire Bristol Hospital are looking for to recruit a Medical Secretary/ Typist to join their team on a bank/occasional basis.
Working Hours: Flexible
Contract Type: Bank/Zero hours
Duties and responsibilities
- Liaising with private and NHS patients on a daily basis, handling queries in a professional and courteous manner
- Production of clinic letters, operation notes and other correspondence. Occasional audio/typing included
- Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire policies
- Providing an efficient and timely secretarial service to assigned consultants and any other associated teams
- Arranging completion of claim forms, if required, with relevant consultant, ensuring all financial paperwork is kept up to date
Who we're looking for
- Audio medical typing skills is essential
- Good standard of secondary education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills
- Track record of successful delivery in a similar role, with experience in a wide range of secretarial duties
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
- Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships, both internally and externally
- Confident telephone manner with the ability to communicate with a wide range of customers at all levels
- The ability to work effectively as part of a team High degree of accuracy and a methodical approach to workload
- IT literate
- Able to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Access to Blue Light Card discounts
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.