Porter Team Leader | Full Time | Washington |Full Time 37.50 hours a week | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits | Competitive Salary plus great benefits



Spire Washington has fantastic opportunity for a Porter Team Leader to join there busy team working on a full time basis

At Spire Washington Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients across the North East. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments. You can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.





Job Purpose

To manage the Porters department to ensure a high quality service is provided to meet the expectations of the internal and external customer, using excellent communication skills and a positive approach to customer care. A high level of customer contact is a key part of the porter's role, and a high level of professionalism and appearance is required at all times. The ability to drive and hold a valid UK driving licence is essential.



Responsibilities:



- Manage Porters department, organising staff rota and basic HR activities.

- Act as a patient escort throughout the Hospital as required.

- Collect and return patients to designated collection places which may include external to Hospital.

- To drive company car as and when required.

- Manage car park rota and driving staff to and from offsite car park throughout day as required.

- Carry out security checks, ensuring the premises are secure before finishing evening shift. Operationally maintain the Medical Gas System and rotate cylinder stock.

- Organise collection of samples and drugs from clinical departments and deliver to appropriate areas or destination which may include external to Hospital.

- Control of general, clinical and cytotoxic waste in line with corporate and Hospital policy.

- Organise reception cover during quiet periods and cover Hospital reception as required.

- Ensure department compliance with Health and Safety policy and utilise safe systems of work.

- Assist senior supplies assistant with signing in and control of deliveries.

- Organise onsite security reporting any issues to Engineering Manager and covering night duty upon closure of the ward.

- Any other ad hoc duties considered reasonable at the request of line management.



Essential:

- Supervisory experience.

- Hold a full UK driving license.

- Experience in a customer facing environment/role

- Excellent communication and social skills and an open, friendly nature.

- Able to lift heavy items and manoeuvre patient beds/trolleys.



We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

