Housekeeping Team leader | Full Time | Leeds |Full Time 37.50 hours a week | Excellent Benefits | £24,560 plus great benefits



Spire Leeds has a fantastic opportunity for a Housekeeping Team leader to join the busy hotel services department. The Team leader would be working 10:00-08:00 Mon to Friday with occasional 6am starts to cover annual leave and sickness



Please only apply if you can commit to the time stated above



JOB PURPOSE

The Housekeeping Team leader will co-ordinate and work within the teams of Hotel Services staff in assisting to deliver a cost effective and quality service in a timely manner.



PRINCIPAL RESPONSIBILITIES



- To lead, motivate and direct all housekeeping staff as well as managing staff in the absence of the Hotel Services Managers.

- To work hands on alongside the front of house staff on a rota basis and when the service requires extra assistance when there is a staff crisis.

- Be responsible for ensuring the highest standards are maintained. To provide and assist in putting into place efficient and effective working practices

- To assist the Hotel Services Managers in the preparation of the department's annual

- personal development plans and to deliver the necessary training to all staff to ensure that the very highest standards are consistent.

- Attend regular briefing sessions with the Hotel Services Managers. To attend and hold regular meetings with direct line reports and communicate the appropriate requirements and suggestions from all meetings attended. To be continually aware of the maintenance of good staff morale and to ensure good working relationships with other departments within the hospital.

- To ensure that correct stock levels of chemicals, disposables and equipment are always available. To monitor suppliers performance and record any shortfalls.

- Maintain high standards of hospital uniform and personal hygiene.

- To comply with legislation in Health & Safety.

- On consultation with the Hotel Services Managers ensure that written operational policies for the department are documented and in accordance with Spire Healthcare policies and staff are trained accordingly.

- To assist in the prevention and control of infection within a specific area of practice, working under the guidance of the Hospital Infection Control Lead. To act as a departmental link person and role model to help create an environment that will promote the safety of patients, visitors and staff.





ESSENTIAL CRITERIA



Qualifications:

- GCSE or equivalent in Maths and English preferable.

Experience:

- Experience in the field of Infection prevention cleaning services

- Managing a team.

- Good telephone and communication skills.

- Good PC skills.

Abilities:

Need to be able to:

- Take active responsibility for the achievement of personal & business targets.

- Problem-solve and implement the solution.

- Be thorough and take pride in all you do.

- Demonstrate a proactive, flexible approach to change.

- Work as a team to turn ideas into workable solutions.

- Prioritise workload.

- Demonstrate analytical and logical thinking.

- Needs to be enthusiastic and willing to learn.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

