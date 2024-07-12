Heanton Nursing Home in Barnstaple Devon feels that just as importantly at enjoying our job is our quality of life or work-life balance but sometimes it’s just not that easy to achieve when working a full week. You might need time in the week to look after the kids, support a family member, have study days, take up yoga, or simply want to have quality “me” time. Choosing to work “bank” hours as a Care Assistant gives you this freedom. It gives you the control over the days you want to work.

“I firstly came to Heanton as agency, but this didn’t make a difference. I was treated by everyone the same, as a colleague, a friend and as a family. This made me want to permanently be part of the family. I have been welcomed with open arms, made friends and love caring for our family members. We all laugh, we love, and we live as one”.

- Katie, Care Assistant

We are currently holding interviews for our Devon home over the telephone, and we aim for this to be arranged within 24 hours of your application, if you would rather an informal chat to go over some of the responsibilities and expectations of a Care Assistant, then please also make contact and one of our Join Us team members will be happy to help.