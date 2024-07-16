Housekeeping Supervisor | Spire Edinburgh | Full time | Permanent | Edinburgh | 37.5 hours per week | Competitive Salary and Great Benefits
The housekeeping team have a fantastic opportunity for a experienced Housekeeping supervisor to join the fabulous Housekeeping team at out murreyfield hospitals
Job Purpose
To assist the Head Housekeeping in supervising the housekeeping service. Ensuring a high standard of cleanliness throughout, according to hospital policies.
Accountabilities and Activities
- To supervise the day to day housekeeping duties
- To manage key performance indicator figures
- To ensure completion of time sheets
- To maintain and develop a quality cleaning service with an emphasis on infection control
- To implement induction training keeping with hospital policies and procedures
- To ensure that accurate housekeeping cleaning records are kept
- To be responsible for arranging holidays and sickness cover
- To maintain patient room folder
- To carry out mattress audits
- To complete E Learning on a yearly basis
- To undertake housekeeping duties as and when required
Benefits:
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.