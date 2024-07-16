Pharmacy Dispensing Assistant

- To support the Pharmacy and Oncology team to provide an exemplary pharmacy service in accordance with current legislation and professional, ethical and clinical requirements
- Supporting the ward and oncology pharmacist with Chemotherapy prescriptions by dispensing prescriptions
- Contribute to the development of the pharmacy service and medicine management improvements across the hospital striving to achieve outstanding results through mandatory and local Audits and providing education.
- Be flexible in your role to meet the demands of the pharmacy service.
- Review and Update SOP for pharmacy and Oncology services.
- Review, implement and update any trust/ local policies.
- Maintain stock control within the department and ensure temperature control, and controlled drugs are regulated in pharmacy as well as other departments.
- To review and be responsible for Top up
- To complete audits
- Review, Complete, and investigate AP Querys
- To Review and check Out of dates
- Good time keeping and Time management.
- To update emergency boxes/ crash boxes throughout the hospital in line with the current resuscitation policies.
- To respond to flash alerts/ MHRA alerts.
- Audits monthly
- Check for the following day cases.
- Ordering stock
- Completing Invoices
- Reviewing posters
- Managing stock and stock takes
- Be GPHC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions
- Clinical diploma desirable
- Communication/organised/role model/showcase excellent patient care etc.
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Closing Date: 31st July 2024. If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Charlotte Oliver on
About Us
At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.
We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.