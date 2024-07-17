X-Ray Lead Radiographer | Imaging Department | Competitive Salary plus excellent benefits | Spire Parkway | Solihull | 30 hours per week.

Spire Parkway Hospital have an exciting opportunity for an X-Ray Lead Radiographer to join our Imaging team on a part time basis (30hrs per week). If you are an experienced General radiographer looking to move to the next level and want job progression, then this could be your next career step

Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, West Midlands offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services. Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. The report states, "Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers."



Our dedicated hospital team are passionate about excellent patient care and we offer a range of specialist treatments to patients across Birmingham, Warwickshire and the West Midlands. This includes diagnostic services, rehabilitation, cutting-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, women's health and cancer care. We have 51 bedrooms and five operating theatres.

Duties and responsibilities

- Compare current imaging practices, trends and developments against appropriate benchmarks, ensuring the implementation of best practice.

- In collaboration with modality leads and specialist radiographers, provide advice and support on imaging approaches and conclusions to colleagues and others, using highly developed clinical and managerial expertise. This should be provided proactively and on request

- In collaboration with highly specialist colleagues, set and monitor the standard of diagnostic imaging capabilities which may involve treatments; and competencies across the cross sectional imaging team. Ensure they are implemented and regularly audited.

- Working across General, Theatre and Fluoroscopy

- Agree and deliver in conjunction with the Radiology Manager, clear and specific targets that are consistent with activity and hospital business plan. Ensure fair and timely review

Who we're looking for

- Degree (BSc Hons) or equivalent.

- HCPC Registered

- 5 years' experience within Radiology/CT/MRI

- Experience leading a team

- Experience across General, Theatre and Fluoroscopy is essential

- Drive to improve service delivery and wanting the best for patients and staff

- Think strategically while being commercially astute

- Initiative and ownership

- Pride and enthusiasm

- Actively creating new business opportunities to support the cross sectional imaging department.

- RPS experience preferable but not essential

Contract Type: Permanent



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber at or 07516 506185

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

