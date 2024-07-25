Spire Regency Open Day

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From our 39 hospitals and eight clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care in areas including orthopaedics, gynaecology, cardiology, neurology, oncology and general surgery. 98% of our Spire Hospitals are rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Our Purpose is to make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care. We treat insured, self-pay and NHS patients. We encourage employees to share our value of investing in the future, by developing new skill sets, embracing state of the art technology, and learning about new techniques and services. This makes Spire a really rewarding place to work for your whole career.

Spire Regency Hospital is a medium sized private hospital situated just outside Macclesfield town centre. It offers inpatient, daycase, outpatients, and diagnostic procedures, employing around 178 staff and 126 consultants with current practice privileges. The hospital is a great place to work, and receives consistently high patient, colleague, and consultant satisfaction scores and is rated as good by the Care Quality Commission.

We are proud of the work we do and the excellent care we offer our patients, why not come along, and join us. We would love to see you there and share our vision for this exciting time ahead.

Date: Thursday 26th September 2024

Time: 5pm - 8pm

Location: West St, Macclesfield SK11 8DW

The event will consist of:

- An introduction to Spire Regency Hospital

- Hear from Sheryl Smith - Hospital Director & Michelle Richardson - Director of Clinical Services

- Information about clinical and non-clinical roles

- Information regarding current vacancies and how to apply

- A tour of the hospital

- An opportunity to ask Head of Departments and other members of our teams questions

Please register your attendance and confirm your slot by applying below, or get in touch at