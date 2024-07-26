Medical Secretary Team Leader | Team Management, Supervisor, Secretarial | Full Time, Permanent | Norwich | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits

Spire Norwich Hospital have an exciting opportunity to bring on a Medical Secretary Team Leader to join their established team. This is a full time position based on-site. The purpose of this role is provide effective, visible and motivational leadership to the internal medical secretariat. You must also ensure all colleagues work within the established policies and processes, and that an exemplary level of customer service is upheld in the provision of service to patients, visitors, consultants and the Spire team.

The successful candidate will work alongside and support the Administration Manager and the Deputy Administration Manager to deliver on our promises by supporting the growth of consultants private practice, ensuring we are easy to do business with, and offer support, assistance and motivation to the colleagues within the team. You will also be supporting the external secretariat with queries, and ensure they adhere to confidentiality agreements set by Spire Healthcare.

Duties & Responsibilities

Maintain and look to enhance the service provision to patients and consultants.

Ensure medical secretaries feel supported and empowered to make decisions with the best interest of the hospital and the patient.

Ensure medical secretaries maintain high levels of service and ensure they effectively balance any demands and requests from their employer and consultant.

Ensure medical secretariat provide and prepare consultant clinics accurately and in a timely manner.

Ensure all team book outpatient accurately and efficiently in line with departmental processes.

Prepare correspondence, accompanying documents and medical preparations relating to patient appointments and admissions.

Ensure highest levels of customer service are maintained during every patient, consultant, secretary and colleague interaction.

Ensure team provide all relevant information to patients relating to their appointment, or forthcoming surgery/treatment.

Ensure all mandated fields on patient record are complete and accurate.

Liaise with other departments and external parties, such as medical records, bookings, business admin, insurers, consultants, GP's and secretaries in a courteous and professional manner.

Ensure team adhere to all hospital policies regarding confidentiality when dealing with patients face to face, over the telephone, or whilst handling patient records.

Maintain personal professional knowledge through mandatory training, meetings, newsletters and emails.

Report any health and safety or maintenance issues promptly, and in line with hospital policy.

Attend and contribute to departmental team meetings.

Undertake any other reasonable duties as requested by your line manager.

Support any requests from your line manager or HoDs within the hospital.

What we are looking for:

AMSPAR or equivalent experience of a medical secretary.

Experience of working in an administration or secretarial post preferably within a healthcare environment.

Ability to use IT systems with working knowledge of Microsoft Office packages, Outlook, Excel and Word.

Excellent communication skills both written and verbal.

Ability to work unsupervised using own initiative.

Benefits



We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.