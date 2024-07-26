For Employers
HR and Payroll Administrator
Spire Healthcare
Other
NorwichLocation
Norwich
2 hours ago
Posted date
2 hours ago
Mid-levelMinimum level
Mid-level
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other

HR and Payroll Administrator | Norwich | Full Time, Permanent | Mon - Fri | Office Hours | On Site

Due to an internal move Spire Norwich Hospital are seeking a HR and Payroll Administrator to join their HR department on a full time permanent basis. This is a varied role mainly supporting HR, Recruitment and payroll from an administration / coordination perspective.

Spire Norwich Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments.

Duties and responsibilities

  • Support and advise managers in recruitment and selection
  • Promote a good working relationship with the Spire Recruitment team
  • Provide guidance to managers for all Oracle recruitment processes
  • Audit employee file for references, occupational health clearance and DBS clearance to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements
  • Support line managers with the interview and short list process and conduct interviews as requested
  • Maintain the DBS renewal process and ensure that relevant clearance for employees is in line with recruitment process and CQC guidelines.
  • ensure registrations for clinical staff are renewed (NMC,HCPC,GMC and GPhC) updating Oracle records accordingly.
  • Investigations,Disciplinaries,Grievances - to act as note taker in meetings as requested
  • Monitor records on Florence for sick leave, leave of absence, and maternity leave and provide reports to Heads of Department/SMT as required
  • Take part in Welcome training sessions for all new staff in partnership with the HR Manager and Senior Management Team
  • Month end payroll processes
  • Maintaining compliance with payroll policy and processes
  • Support for colleagues to resolve payroll issues
  • Auditing timesheets/Florence entries for A/L & absences.

This is an onsite role that does not offer remote working.

Who We're Looking For

  • Education to GCSE standard to include English and Maths A-C grade
  • Proven track record of holding a similar administration position, preferably with CIPD qualification level 3 or higher.
  • Computer literate: a competent user of Microsoft Office-Word, Excel and Outlook
  • Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to communicate effectively at all levels offering support and advice where needed. Tact and diplomacy in dealing with sensitive issues.
  • At all times maintain complete trust, loyalty, confidentiality and discretion
  • Attention to detail in presentation and recording of data
  • The ability to work to deadlines
  • Confident presentation skills
  • The ability to collate, analyse and disseminate information and take actions based on information, experience and judgement.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

  • 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
  • Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
  • 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
  • Free Bupa wellness screening
  • Private medical insurance
  • Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

