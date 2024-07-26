HR and Payroll Administrator | Norwich | Full Time, Permanent | Mon - Fri | Office Hours | On Site

Due to an internal move Spire Norwich Hospital are seeking a HR and Payroll Administrator to join their HR department on a full time permanent basis. This is a varied role mainly supporting HR, Recruitment and payroll from an administration / coordination perspective.

Spire Norwich Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments.

Duties and responsibilities

Support and advise managers in recruitment and selection

Promote a good working relationship with the Spire Recruitment team

Provide guidance to managers for all Oracle recruitment processes

Audit employee file for references, occupational health clearance and DBS clearance to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements

Support line managers with the interview and short list process and conduct interviews as requested

Maintain the DBS renewal process and ensure that relevant clearance for employees is in line with recruitment process and CQC guidelines.

ensure registrations for clinical staff are renewed (NMC,HCPC,GMC and GPhC) updating Oracle records accordingly.

Investigations,Disciplinaries,Grievances - to act as note taker in meetings as requested

Monitor records on Florence for sick leave, leave of absence, and maternity leave and provide reports to Heads of Department/SMT as required

Take part in Welcome training sessions for all new staff in partnership with the HR Manager and Senior Management Team

Month end payroll processes

Maintaining compliance with payroll policy and processes

Support for colleagues to resolve payroll issues

Auditing timesheets/Florence entries for A/L & absences.

This is an onsite role that does not offer remote working.

Who We're Looking For

Education to GCSE standard to include English and Maths A-C grade

Proven track record of holding a similar administration position, preferably with CIPD qualification level 3 or higher.

Computer literate: a competent user of Microsoft Office-Word, Excel and Outlook

Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to communicate effectively at all levels offering support and advice where needed. Tact and diplomacy in dealing with sensitive issues.

At all times maintain complete trust, loyalty, confidentiality and discretion

Attention to detail in presentation and recording of data

The ability to work to deadlines

Confident presentation skills

The ability to collate, analyse and disseminate information and take actions based on information, experience and judgement.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

