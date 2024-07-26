HR and Payroll Administrator | Norwich | Full Time, Permanent | Mon - Fri | Office Hours | On Site
Due to an internal move Spire Norwich Hospital are seeking a HR and Payroll Administrator to join their HR department on a full time permanent basis. This is a varied role mainly supporting HR, Recruitment and payroll from an administration / coordination perspective.
Spire Norwich Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments.
Duties and responsibilities
- Support and advise managers in recruitment and selection
- Promote a good working relationship with the Spire Recruitment team
- Provide guidance to managers for all Oracle recruitment processes
- Audit employee file for references, occupational health clearance and DBS clearance to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements
- Support line managers with the interview and short list process and conduct interviews as requested
- Maintain the DBS renewal process and ensure that relevant clearance for employees is in line with recruitment process and CQC guidelines.
- ensure registrations for clinical staff are renewed (NMC,HCPC,GMC and GPhC) updating Oracle records accordingly.
- Investigations,Disciplinaries,Grievances - to act as note taker in meetings as requested
- Monitor records on Florence for sick leave, leave of absence, and maternity leave and provide reports to Heads of Department/SMT as required
- Take part in Welcome training sessions for all new staff in partnership with the HR Manager and Senior Management Team
- Month end payroll processes
- Maintaining compliance with payroll policy and processes
- Support for colleagues to resolve payroll issues
- Auditing timesheets/Florence entries for A/L & absences.
This is an onsite role that does not offer remote working.
Who We're Looking For
- Education to GCSE standard to include English and Maths A-C grade
- Proven track record of holding a similar administration position, preferably with CIPD qualification level 3 or higher.
- Computer literate: a competent user of Microsoft Office-Word, Excel and Outlook
- Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to communicate effectively at all levels offering support and advice where needed. Tact and diplomacy in dealing with sensitive issues.
- At all times maintain complete trust, loyalty, confidentiality and discretion
- Attention to detail in presentation and recording of data
- The ability to work to deadlines
- Confident presentation skills
- The ability to collate, analyse and disseminate information and take actions based on information, experience and judgement.
Benefits
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.
We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications