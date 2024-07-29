Bank Administrator - Imaging

Bank Imaging Administrator | Cardiff | Competitive Salary | Free on site parking

We are looking for an experienced Bank Administrator to join our friendly Imaging Administration Team here at Spire Cardiff. This role will suit someone who would like a challenging and busy role with plenty of variety.

The hospital offers a range of services and facilities including operating theatres, a dedicated endoscopy suite, a diagnostic and imaging department with an MRI and CT scanner. There are also outpatient and physiotherapy departments providing services six days per week.

Duties and responsibilities will include:

Efficiently and Accurately book and record patient details and appointments on the system via telephone, face to face and referral letter.

To greet, welcome and provide any necessary assistance to all patients, consultants and visitors.

To Register all new or follow up Patients, whether for procedures, Outpatients consultations or Pre-Op assessments.

Provide and receive Patient information, ensuring that all information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act, Information Governance and other Spire Policies

To provide reception cover and general administrative support to the Imaging department.

To be flexible with working hours to suit the needs of the business and requirements of the Imaging Department.

To promote a friendly, professional and positive attitude at all times.

Ensure the administrative aspect of the patient journey is efficient with excellent levels of customer service at all times.

Excellent communication with patients, colleagues and all other customers in a friendly professional manner.

Issue of imaging reports in a timely manner with strict adherence to information governance to ensure they are issued to the correct referring clinician.

Management of e-mails enquiries and referrals in a timely and professional manner.

Who we're looking for:

Someone who is highly organised and able to manage workload.

Experience in an administrative based position or in a similar environment would be beneficial.

An excellent communicator and capable of delivering excellent customer service.

Good computer skills and competent with Microsoft Office packages.

A team player confident in interacting across a diverse range of people.

Working Hours:- Between Monday - Saturday 07:30 - 20:00, Fully Flexible to cover annual leave and absence

Contract Type:- Bank

Benefits - Bank Colleagues

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.