Pharmacy Manager | Pharmacy | Full Time, Monday - Saturday | Cardiff | Permanent | Competitive Salary dependent on experience

Spire Cardiff Hospital has an opportunity for an experienced and capable Pharmacy Manager to join our team. This role is ideally suited to someone who is looking for the challenge of delivering a comprehensive pharmacy service within hospital settings.

Duties and responsibilities

The provision of an exemplary pharmacy service, in accordance with current legislation, clinical requirements and accepted professional and ethical standards

The provision of advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients whilst ensuring the safe, appropriate, and cost-effective use of medicines.

Be responsible for leading, motivating and effectively managing the pharmacy team by providing excellent leadership.

To advise on the safe management of medicines to the hospital and it's departments, whilst staying compliant with current legislation and professional standards

Lead on quality improvement projects and audit within pharmacy with the aim of instilling a continuous learning culture within the team

Promoting a patient focused multidisciplinary approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service

On call

Who we're looking for

Be GPHC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions

Experience of working in a clinical setting as a Pharmacist is essential

You will have leadership / managerial experience in a Pharmacy setting

Share evidence based practices with colleagues to enhance service and standards

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on alison.roberts@spirehealthcare/com

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications