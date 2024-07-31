Imaging Administrator | Cardiff | Competitive Salary | Full Time 37.5 hours a week | Permanent

Spire Cardiff Hospital are looking for an Administrator to join their team within their Imaging Department. This is a great opportunity for someone looking to progress their administrative skills into a private healthcare environment.

You will be responsible for assisting the multi-disciplinary team to provide exemplary patient administration within the radiology department, providing an efficient bookings service and operating within set protocols. You will also be ensuring accurate completion of all appropriate audit materials and issue of radiology reports.

Duties and responsibilities will include:

Efficiently and Accurately book and record patient details and appointments on the system via telephone, face to face and referral letter.

To greet, welcome and provide any necessary assistance to all patients, consultants and visitors.

To Register all new or follow up Patients, whether for procedures, Outpatients consultations or Pre-Op assessments.

Provide and receive Patient information, ensuring that all information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act, Information Governance and other Spire Policies

To provide reception cover and general administrative support to the Imaging department.

To be flexible with working hours to suit the needs of the business and requirements of the Imaging Department.

To promote a friendly, professional and positive attitude at all times.

Ensure the administrative aspect of the patient journey is efficient with excellent levels of customer service at all times.

Excellent communication with patients, colleagues and all other customers in a friendly professional manner.

Issue of imaging reports in a timely manner with strict adherence to information governance to ensure they are issued to the correct referring clinician.

Management of e-mails enquiries and referrals in a timely and professional manner.

Who we're looking for:

Someone who is highly organised and able to manage workload.

Experience in an administrative based position or in a similar environment would be beneficial.

An excellent communicator and capable of delivering excellent customer service.

Good computer skills and competent with Microsoft Office packages.

A team player confident in interacting across a diverse range of people.

Hour:- Full Time 37.5hrs, 5 day per week to include 1 in 3 Saturday's on a rota basis.

Contract:- Permanent

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays (pro rata)

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.