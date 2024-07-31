Bank Food Service Host

Food Service Host | Bank | Cardiff | Excellent Benefits | Free On-Site Parking
Spire Cardiff are looking for a Food Service Host/Hostess to join our dedicated catering team on a bank basis. You will be joining a team who work together to provide an outstanding first class service.
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Maintain a high standard of food hygiene and kitchen cleanliness
- Ensure that the counter is fully equipped
- Assist with preparation of food items
Who we are looking for:
- Previous Catering Experience
- Current Food Hygiene Certificate
- An active interest in food and cooking
- A positive and flexible approach to customer service
- Team player with excellent communication skills
Working Hours: Monday - Sunday various shifts between the hours of 07:00 - 20:30 - must be fully flexible
Contract Type: Bank
Benefits:
We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave, as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team
Our Values:
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on
Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible
Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.