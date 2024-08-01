Bank Pharmacist

Duties and responsibilities

The provision of an exemplary pharmacy service, in accordance with current legislation, clinical requirements and accepted professional and ethical standards

The provision of advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients whilst ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines.

To advise on the safe management of medicines to the hospital and it's departments, whilst staying compliant with current legislation and professional standards

Promoting a patient focused multidisciplinary approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service.

Who we're looking for

Be GPHC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions

Be a qualified Pharmacist - newly qualified candidates and those from community/GP backgrounds will be considered

Clinical diploma desirable

Communication/organised/role model/showcase excellent patient care etc.

Working Hours: Various shifts as and when required

Contract Type: Bank 0 hours contract

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Charlotte Oliver on