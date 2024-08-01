Bank Pharmacist
Chatham-KentLocationChatham-Kent
5 hours agoPosted date
5 hours ago
Duties and responsibilities
- The provision of an exemplary pharmacy service, in accordance with current legislation, clinical requirements and accepted professional and ethical standards
- The provision of advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients whilst ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines.
- To advise on the safe management of medicines to the hospital and it's departments, whilst staying compliant with current legislation and professional standards
- Promoting a patient focused multidisciplinary approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service.
Who we're looking for
- Be GPHC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions
- Be a qualified Pharmacist - newly qualified candidates and those from community/GP backgrounds will be considered
- Clinical diploma desirable
- Communication/organised/role model/showcase excellent patient care etc.
Working Hours: Various shifts as and when required
Contract Type: Bank 0 hours contract
Benefits
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Access to Blue Light Card discounts
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Charlotte Oliver on