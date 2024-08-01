Theatre Supplies Assistant | Full Time, 37.5hrs p/week | Permanent Contract | Impington, Cambridge | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits | £22,386 Annual Salary

Spire Cambridge Lea are recruiting for a Theatre Supplies member to join their established team at their site located in Impington on a full time, permanent basis. The purpose of this role is to assist with the supply of healthcare consumables/products to the theatre department, and to form part of the Supply Chain team to carry out operational tasks in the Theatres.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Daily top-up order sheets and regular maintenance of sheets

Notification of delivery errors to NDC

Distribution of deliveries to dept

Receipting of orders on Sap

Returns of stock

Participate in regular stock takes

Ordering including sourcing alternative suppliers

New vendor requests

Control of stock including Star entries, physical security, stock sheets, par levels, row/bin locations

Responsible for Consignment stock control including ensuring levels match and agreements are signed and in place.

Unreceipted PO's review and correction

Investigate stock take adjustments

Ensure charge sheets are reviewed for errors

Management of charging errors in relation to stock

Provide cover for Senior Hospital Supplies Co-ordinator

Communicating all stock issues to theatre staff on a daily basis

What we are looking for:

Experience in the field of healthcare supplies preferred but not essential

Hospital experience preferred but not essential.

Knowledge of range of healthcare products preferred but not essential

Good telephone and communication skills.

Basic PC skills.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.