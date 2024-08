Bank Chef | Cook, Catering Department | Bank Contract: 0-hours contract | Flexible Working | £15 p/hour + Unsocial Enhancements | 1 in 4 weekends availability required | Impington, Cambridge | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits |

Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital are looking to bring an experienced Chef to the team on the Bank, working closely with the Head Chef, you will be expected to provide a high quality professional service to the customer at all times, demonstrating a high level of social skills and a positive approach to customer care.

As a Chef, you will be expected work in designated sections of the main kitchen producing quality meals that are cost effective and maintaining the highest standards of hygiene in the department - in line with our policies.

Duties and responsibilities

- To produce meals for patients, staff and visitors within a large operation; adhering to centralised standards of preparation, production and presentation.

- A positive and flexible approach to customer service and strong communication skills.

- Ability to plan patients' diets as necessary including the correct utilisation of stock, along with a strong knowledge of allergens.

- Quality assurance and Patient Confidentiality must always be maintained.

- To comply with all Health and Safety at Work regulations, including COSHH and Manual Handling, whilst being aware of corporate and local safety policies.

Who we're looking for

- Must have previous Chef/Cookery experience.

- Food Hygiene Level 2 certificate/qualifications are essential for this role and you must be able to show a clear understanding of this.

- Exceptional Customer Service skills.

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.