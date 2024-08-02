Bank Imaging Administrator

Duties and responsibilities:

Ensuring a meticulous attention to detail and accuracy,

Manage bookings as requested by Consultants or patients and notify all relevant departments.

Ensuring that credit card data is captured for all patients attending the hospital.

Receive and deal with all patient telephone queries.

Who we're looking for:

Someone who is highly organised and accurate and works well to tight deadlines

A knowledge of medical terminology is desirable but not essential, along with a working knowledge of SAP or a similar patient booking system

Must be a good communicator, excellent telephone manner, have good computer literacy with experience and knowledge of Excel, Word and customer data bases

Working Hours: 8am-8pm shifts various as needed Monday-Saturday

Contract Type: Bank 0 hours contract

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Tim Lincoln-Shaw on Tim.Lincoln-