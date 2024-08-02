Bank Imaging Administrator
Duties and responsibilities:
- Ensuring a meticulous attention to detail and accuracy,
- Manage bookings as requested by Consultants or patients and notify all relevant departments.
- Ensuring that credit card data is captured for all patients attending the hospital.
- Receive and deal with all patient telephone queries.
Who we're looking for:
- Someone who is highly organised and accurate and works well to tight deadlines
- A knowledge of medical terminology is desirable but not essential, along with a working knowledge of SAP or a similar patient booking system
- Must be a good communicator, excellent telephone manner, have good computer literacy with experience and knowledge of Excel, Word and customer data bases
Working Hours: 8am-8pm shifts various as needed Monday-Saturday
Contract Type: Bank 0 hours contract
Benefits
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Access to Blue Light Card discounts
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Tim Lincoln-Shaw
Bank Imaging Administrator
Mid-level
Part-time