Care Assistant
Evolve Care Group
Ilfracombe
an hour ago
an hour ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time / Part-time
The Role:

 

To support everyone that lives with us at Edenmore Nursing Home; to support physical, emotional, cultural, and social needs.

 

Our Values:

 

Values give our life meaning, give us purpose.  Our values guide our behaviour and help us understand the difference between right and wrong.

 

Here we share our core values with you, and if you feel you have the same or similar values, then please make contact for details on the benefits of joining our North Devon team:

 

  • EXCELLENCE - to consistently strive to achieve the highest possible objective standard
  • PEOPLE DRIVEN - the experience people have when they engage with our community 
  • INTEGRITY – to do the right thing, even when no one is looking
  • COMPASSION - to act with empathy and understanding

 

The King of Rock once said, “values are like fingerprints, nobody’s are the same, but you leave them all over everything you do”.  Elvis Presley is still regarded as one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th centre.

 

Experience:

Whatever your background, it could be retail, warehouse, admin, maintenance, call-centre, any other profession, it doesn’t matter, if you can relate to the above values and have a passion for care & people then that is all you need.

If you think this is something you would be interested in or would like to talk about it in more detail before applying, then please call or email, we are here to support and guide you all the way through the recruitment journey.

 

 

