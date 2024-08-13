Health, Safety Risk Manager | Leeds | Full time | Permanent | 37.5 hours | Competitive salary



Spire Leeds have fantastic opportunity for a Health Safety Risk Manager to join the amazing team at Leeds as working at the great Leeds Hospital the candidate will also be covering the new Harrogate clinic



Spire Leeds Hospital is one of Yorkshire's largest independent hospitals offering treatment across over 30 medical specialties including orthopaedic surgery, cardiology, oncology (cancer care) and general surgery. Treating adults and children and part of the award-winning Spire Healthcare group, multi-disciplinary teams provide fast, personalised healthcare.



Job Purpose

Ensure implementation and delivery of the Spire Healthcare Health & Safety and Risk Strategies.

Reporting to the Hospital Director you will work closely with the whole management team to co-ordinate and provide leadership for the operational management of health, safety and risk and all related systems and initiatives for the hospital with the aim of always ensuring the provision of high quality and safe care and services.



Overall Responsibilities

- Co-ordinate and further develop the hospital's health, safety and risk activities, policies and systems.

- Manage the hospital's Risk Register and risk assessment process ensuring that the main hospital risks are identified, assessed and that mitigating actions are put in place and their effectiveness monitored.

- Collect and collate data to enable analysis and support conclusions about the effectiveness of our health, safety and risk systems. Data analysis will provide evidence of quality improvement and reduction in overall risk.

- Oversee and co-ordinate the analysis and investigation of risks, accidents, incidents and near misses at the hospital producing learning and opportunities to improve safety.

- Identify trends and support activities to eliminate/reduce risk.

- Liaise with Corporate Departments (Legal, Health and Safety, Risk Management, etc) as appropriate to ensure that Spire Leeds systems are either best practice or are actively learning from best practice within the Spire Group.

- Develop Disaster Contingency/Business Continuity Plans for the hospital and ensure that these plans are tested and understood by key personnel in the hospital.

- Develop processes and procedures in which we widely share the learning and actions from adverse health and safety events. These processes and procedures should establish a learning culture in the hospital.

- Review and report on the hospital's health and safety performance through a programme of internal audit and to demonstrate compliance with all Spire H&S policies.

- To ensure, in conjunction with the Senior Leadership Team that the Requirements of the Health & Safety at Work Act 1974 and the Management of the Health & Safety at Work Regulations 1999 are complied with.

- To produce the annual Health & Safety reports based on activities and issues from within the hospital based on the previous 12 months.

- To review corporate Health, Safety and Risk policies and adapt for local implementation.

- To ensure the Head of Departments or their nominated representative undertakes annual risk assessments and oversee the actions from these by evaluating their effectiveness.

- To provide and maintain a high profile of risk management and Health & Safety within the hospital.

- To lead on relevant facilities projects as directed by the Hospital Director and with the support of the Engineering and Estates team.

- To be the Hospital's Deputy Fire Safety Manager and work with the Fire Safety Manager to implement the Spire Healthcare Fire Policy.

- Deliver presentations and training sessions as appropriate to ensure staff are competent and confident in fulfilling their own responsibilities to Health, Safety and Risk Management.

- Maintain appropriate links with relevant external organisations (e.g The HSE) to ensure their involvement and engagement when relevant.



Qualifications and Training and Experience

- Good standard of secondary education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills

- IOSH / NEBOSH Qualification or willingness to undertake this qualification

- Previous experience working in a risk management/Health & Safety management or other relevant role.

- Previous experience working in the healthcare industry or a similar customer orientated organisation.



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free DBS

- Free Car Park

- Free Uniform

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals, 10 clinics and a Specialist Cancer Care Centre across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.





