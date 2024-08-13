Head Houskeeper

Head Housekeeper | Spire Washington | full time | Permanent | Washington | 37.5 hours per week | £25,956.00

Spire Washington Hospital is currently looking for a Housekeeping Team Leader to join our team.

At Spire Washington Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients across the North East. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments. You can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.

Job Purpose

To supervise the housekeeping service, ensuring a high standard of cleanliness throughout the hospital in line with hospital policies. To work with the wider hospital teams, with a key relationship with Lead IPC Nurse.

Accountabilities and Activities

- To supervise the day to day housekeeping duties

- To manage key performance indicator figures

- To manage laundry levels and quality

- To manager and order all stores, ensuring correct par levels are kept

- To ensure full maintenance of housekeeping machinery

- Responsibility of all team members sickness and annual leave records

- To ensure all HR policies are following with regards to leave and performance

- To ensure completion of time sheets and completion of monthly payroll

- To maintain and develop a quality cleaning service with an emphasis on infection control

- To implement induction training keeping with hospital policies and procedures

- To ensure that accurate housekeeping cleaning records are kept

- To be responsible for arranging holidays and sickness cover

- To carry out weekly environmental audits and monthly mattress audits

- To attend external training courses to the disseminate training throughout the housekeeping team

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.