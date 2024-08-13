Head Houskeeper

Head Housekeeper | Spire Washington | full time | Permanent | Washington | 37.5 hours per week | £25,956.00
Spire Washington Hospital is currently looking for a Housekeeping Team Leader to join our team.
At Spire Washington Hospital, we're a leading provider of private hospital treatments for our patients across the North East. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments. You can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.
Job Purpose
To supervise the housekeeping service, ensuring a high standard of cleanliness throughout the hospital in line with hospital policies. To work with the wider hospital teams, with a key relationship with Lead IPC Nurse.
Accountabilities and Activities
- To supervise the day to day housekeeping duties
- To manage key performance indicator figures
- To manage laundry levels and quality
- To manager and order all stores, ensuring correct par levels are kept
- To ensure full maintenance of housekeeping machinery
- Responsibility of all team members sickness and annual leave records
- To ensure all HR policies are following with regards to leave and performance
- To ensure completion of time sheets and completion of monthly payroll
- To maintain and develop a quality cleaning service with an emphasis on infection control
- To implement induction training keeping with hospital policies and procedures
- To ensure that accurate housekeeping cleaning records are kept
- To be responsible for arranging holidays and sickness cover
- To carry out weekly environmental audits and monthly mattress audits
- To attend external training courses to the disseminate training throughout the housekeeping team
Benefits:
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.