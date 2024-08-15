Bank General Radiographer

Duties and responsibilities

Providing highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients and to make informed decisions on the diagnostic imaging required

Communicate appropriately with others involved in the care of the patient

Ensure that Spire radiology procedures are implemented and maintained

Who we're looking for

You will hold a Diploma or Degree in Radiography and be registered with the HCPC . We will consider applications from both experienced and newly qualified candidates.

At least 1 years' experience in general radiography

You will need to possess strong communication skills and have a good standard of IT.

Previous experience within private healthcare is desirable but not essential.

Have good communication skills

Working Hours: Monday - Friday 8am-8pm.

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Hannah Radford

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.