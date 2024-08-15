Housekeeper | Cleaner, Domestic Assistant | Permanent Contract | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits
Spire Cardiff Hospital has an opportunity available for a Housekeeper to join our established team on a permanent contract. You would be responsible to ensure we are compliant with infection prevention and ensuring our state-of-the-art facilities remain pristine at all times. This is a fantastic opportunity to begin your career in healthcare.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Maintain high standards of cleanliness throughout the hospital in line with the housekeeping and infection control policy
- Complete the cleaning schedules related to the shift, ensuring that rooms are ready for immediate occupation and public areas are clean
- Keep in close contact with the Senior Housekeeper and report any concerns regarding housekeeping issues immediately
- Work in close liaison with the clinical staff, understanding the special needs of the hospital on a day-to-day basis
- Responsible for the day-to-day maintenance of the equipment provided, checking for faults and supply shortages and reporting them to the line manager
- Compliance with all Health and Safety at Work regulations including COSHH
- Work with guidance on moving and handling, as identified in corporate and local policy and discussed at Mandatory training sessions
- Quality assurance and patient confidentiality must be maintained at all times
Essential Skills:
- Experience in a customer facing environment
- Previous housekeeping experience
- Experience working unsupervised and on own initiative, prioritising tasks
- A positive and flexible approach to customer service
- Good communication skills
- Willing and able to complete mandatory training for COSSH, Manual Handling, Infection Control, food hygiene and Health & Safety in-house.
Benefits:
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes, but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
- We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Working Hours: 37.5hrs per week - Monday - Sunday 06:00 - 20:00 - variable shifts on a rota basis
Contract Type: Permanent
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on
Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.