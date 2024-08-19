Bank Hotel Services Assistant |Spire Leeds Flexible Working | Competitive Pay

Spire Leeds Hospital is looking for a Bank Hotel Services Assistant to work as part of a multidisciplinary team, assisting Hotel Services Department Lead in maintaining high-quality standards .To maintain a high standard of cleanliness throughout the all areas of the hospital, Ensure patients dietary needs are met while they are in hospital -taking orders for and serving meals, Provide relatives on request with appropriate snacks as requested ensuring charging for this service is completed.

Job Purpose

To carry out Housekeeping duties throughout the hospital. These duties are to be carried out in areas specified by the supervisors, as per descriptions of the areas.

ACCOUNTABILITIES/ACTIVITIES:

- To ensure all rooms are ready for immediate occupation. Following Policies and Procedures.

- To ensure all public areas are clean

- To carry out all duties requested by Supervisor.

Who we are looking for

- Work Early ,late and night shifts

- Ability to change beds unaided, use a range of cleaning equipment which will involve

- bending ,lifting and reaching

- Flexible work processes

- Empathy for the impact of their role on vulnerable and sick patients

- Empathy for principles and importance of EO and dignity at work

- Customer facing role

- Working unsupervised and prioritising tasks

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

