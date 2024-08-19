Imaging Department Manager | Imaging | Salary dependant on experience | Wrexham | Full Time |

Spire Yale hospital have an exciting opportunity for an Imaging Department Manager to join their expanding team on a full-time basis.

Spire Yale Hospital is located in Wrexham. Wrexham is only 12 miles from Chester and 30-50 minutes from Liverpool and Manchester. There are direct train links to London with a journey time of just over 2 hours. The Snowdonia National Park and the North Wales Coast are on our doorstep! We take pride in delivering high-quality care to patients across North Wales and the Borders

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide leadership and management within the Imaging Department

Lead a team in providing an effective and efficient imaging service for the hospital

Develop practice in addressing individual's health and wellbeing needs

Establish and maintain communication with various individuals and groups on complex potentially stressful topics, across a range of situations

Continue to develop own managerial and clinical knowledge

Develop a working environment and culture that actively improves health safety and security

Develop strategies and policies for service improvement

Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practices

Determine the effective use of physical and financial resources

To support and work in collaboration with other Clinical Leads in the planning, development, provision and review of Diagnostic Imaging services

To maintain the highest quality of patient care and experience at all times ensuring that all quality standards are met

Who we're looking for:

Diploma or Degree in Radiography

Registered with the HCPC

Leadership skills and a willingness to learn and develop

Working as a practitioner in and across multi-disciplinary teams

Evidence of CQC knowledge and Inspection frameworks

Good understanding of IRMER requirements

Knowledge of PACS/CRIS systems

Good Understanding and knowledge of RPA

Good communication skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance



We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor at or call 07850 735207

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications