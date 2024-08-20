Bank Healthcare Assistant - Pre-Assessment

Duties and responsibilities

Assisting the Pre-assessment team in the provision of exemplary patient care

Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients

Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person

Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies

Who we're looking for

Previous experience of working as an HCA in a clinical environment

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential

NVQ Level 3 is desirable but not essential

Experience in the following: ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and vital signs monitoring is essential

Pre-assessment experience is preferred but not essential

Working Hours: POA service hours are Monday to Friday 8am-4pm, but you may be required in other departments on occasion

Contract Type: Bank - 0 hours contract, varied shifts

Benefits

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: Friday 30th August. If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Charlotte Oliver on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.