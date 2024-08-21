General Radiographer/Mammographer | Imaging | Band 5/6 dependent on experience | Portsmouth, Havant | Full Time- 37.5 hours - working shifts across Monday to Saturday and on-call from home

Spire Portsmouth Hospital is recruiting for a full time General Radiographer or Mammographer. This role would suit experienced Radiographer who wants to take their career to the next level. Our team offers a variety of Imaging procedures such as X-ray, CT, MRI, Mammography, theatre cases, MSK, Breast, GI, Gynae, MRCP and Neuro to name a few. The successful applicant will be rewarded with advancement opportunities and an interesting and varied role.

Spire Portsmouth Hospital offers world-class care within beautiful surroundings, and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, you can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to personalised treatments and as much aftercare as you clinically need.

Duties and responsibilities

Providing highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients and to make informed decisions on the diagnostic imaging required

Communicate appropriately with others involved in the care of the patient

Ensure that Spire radiology procedures are implemented and maintained

Who we're looking for:

HCPC registered with no restriction on practice

Degree (BSc Honours in Radiography or equivalent qualification)

Experience in Mammography, plain film imaging, fluoroscopy and operating theatre

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Health Assessment

Employee Assistance Programme

Sharesave

Free DBS

Free Car park

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.