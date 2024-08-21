For Employers
General Radiographer/Mammographer
Spire Healthcare
Hayling Island
General Radiographer/Mammographer | Imaging | Band 5/6 dependent on experience | Portsmouth, Havant | Full Time- 37.5 hours - working shifts across Monday to Saturday and on-call from home

Spire Portsmouth Hospital is recruiting for a full time General Radiographer or Mammographer. This role would suit experienced Radiographer who wants to take their career to the next level. Our team offers a variety of Imaging procedures such as X-ray, CT, MRI, Mammography, theatre cases, MSK, Breast, GI, Gynae, MRCP and Neuro to name a few. The successful applicant will be rewarded with advancement opportunities and an interesting and varied role.

Spire Portsmouth Hospital offers world-class care within beautiful surroundings, and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, you can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to personalised treatments and as much aftercare as you clinically need.

Duties and responsibilities

  • Providing highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients and to make informed decisions on the diagnostic imaging required
  • Communicate appropriately with others involved in the care of the patient
  • Ensure that Spire radiology procedures are implemented and maintained

Who we're looking for:

  • HCPC registered with no restriction on practice
  • Degree (BSc Honours in Radiography or equivalent qualification)
  • Experience in Mammography, plain film imaging, fluoroscopy and operating theatre

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

  • 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
  • Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
  • 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
  • Private medical insurance
  • Life assurance
  • Health Assessment
  • Employee Assistance Programme
  • Sharesave
  • Free DBS
  • Free Car park

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

  • Driving clinical excellence
  • Doing the right thing
  • Caring is our passion
  • Keeping it simple
  • Delivering on our promises
  • Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

