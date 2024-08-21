Full-time Theatre Sterile Services Unit Assistant

Sterile Services Technician | Theatre | Wirral | Full Time

Spire Murrayfield Hospital based in Wirral, have an exciting opportunity for a Sterile Services Technician to join their team on a full-time basis.

Spire Murrayfield Hospital is looking for a new member of staff to assist the multi-disciplinary theatre team to provide exemplary care in the TSSU department by cleaning, sterilising and packing theatre linen and instruments. Ensuring theatre instruments and consumables are correct and ready for use.

Duties and responsibilities:

Checking correct instruments are on trays pre and post decontamination

Decontamination of checking for functionality

Pack linen/instruments/consumables for sterilisation

Complete accurately tracking systems

Monitor repairs of instruments

Records sterilisation and packing information related to designated tasks accurately and passes it on to the relevant person in the theatre team on time.

Agrees with the perioperative team the TSSU data and information that is to be collected and collated.

Who we're looking for:

Desire to work in TSSU

Team Player

Comfortable with manual lifting

Experience working on a computer

An understanding of infection control (Desirable)

Prior healthcare experience (Desirable)

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

* 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

* Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

* 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

* Free Bupa wellness screening

* Private medical insurance

* Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role please contact Alishia Okereafor at

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications