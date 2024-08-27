Bank Administrator | Spire Methley Park Hospital | Methley Park | Flexible Working | Various Shifts Available



Spire Methley Park are currently looking for a Administrator to come and join the admin team on Bank contract basis

Job Purpose

To ensure the provision and maintenance of an efficient patient administration service within the hospital. To provide information to patients, consultants and other relevant departments in a timely and courteous manner. Administrators to work in: Inpatient / Outpatient Bookings, Receptions, X-Ray and Physiotherapy.



Overall Responsibilities

- Provide and maintain an efficient bookings system for all in-patients and day cases using a computerised system (SAP)

- Develop and maintain an up-to-date and accurate knowledge of Spire and other insurers' products, policies and initiatives

- Liaise with pre-authorisation team or medical insurer to ensure funding is agreed prior to patient admission date

- Respond to enquiries from patients, members of the public and consultants in a timely, courteous and efficient manner either by face to face meetings, telephone or letter. Ensure an accurate record of the communication is held

- Maintain departmental electronic and manual filing systems accurately

- Provide advice on medical coding to ensure that the hospital and consultants charge within relevant insurer guidelines

- Process patient admission letters and any associated documentation, confirming details with patients/consultants and secretaries as appropriate

- Liaise closely with patients, consultants and clinical teams in relation to any special requirements or individual requests

- Practice and maintain a high standard of confidentiality at all times and exercise absolute discretion in the use of all patient/consultant/staff information

- Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire policies.

- Undertake any training or development as required to acquire skills and knowledge to undertake role competently

- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.



Qualifications and Training

- Good standard of secondary education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills

- Track record of successful delivery in a similar role, in an office and / or customer service environment



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications



