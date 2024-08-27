Bank Business Administrator | Spire Methley Park | Leeds | Bank flexible hours|Competitive Salary and Benefits

Spire Methley Park Hospital is currently looking for an Business Administrator to join our Finance team on Bank contract covering sickness and annual leave

As Business Administrator you will be responsible to maintain an efficient and professional business administration service for the hospital and consultants, ensuring you are projecting a high level of customer service at all times.

Duties & Responsibilities

- Perform cashiering, banking duties

- Recording of all invoices, billings, deposits, payments and receipts and posting of entries onto SAP including GP service payments

- Dealing with telephony enquiries including the collection of patient hospital fees prior to procedure date

- Liaise with Central Finance and hospital based teams on billing queries

- Process supplier invoices to ensure timely payment and deal with supplier queries.

- Prepare NHS notes weekly for coding purposes and establish relationship with coder to understand any issues encountered with notes, coding problems and areas which can be improved

Who we're looking for:

- Accounts Payable experience is desirable

- System literacy is essential; MS Office and SAP is desirable, however not essential for the right candidate

- Excellent communicator

- Must be accurate and have a strong desire for attention to detail

- Experience within an Administration role would be advantageous

Benefits

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

