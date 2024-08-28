Appointments Advisor - Outpatients

Outpatient Adviser | Spire Murrayfield Hospital | Full time | Competitive Salary



Spire Murrayfield Hospital is looking to recruit an experienced individual to join their outpatient appointments team as an Outpatient Adviser, on a full time and permanent basis. The 37.5 hours per week will be allocated on a rota basis - Mon to Fri daytime (plus occasional Saturday mornings).



Duties and responsibilities:

- Scheduling outpatient appointments by telephone, for patients and to confirm by telephone, email or letter and appointment reminders by text

- Proactively investigating and resolving enquiries

- Liaising with a diverse range of stakeholders (e.g. patients, insurers, NHS, consultants, primary care practitioners)

- Accurately recording all required information for appointments on IT systems, databases or spreadsheets

- Maintaining confidentiality in line with GDPR and policies when processing stakeholder data (e.g. patient, consultant, staff etc.

Who we're looking for:

- Excellent customer service skills and telephone skills

- Strong IT skills

- You must also have excellent interpersonal and verbal and written communication skills

- A team player with a can-do attitude

- Previous Healthcare experience would be advantageous

Benefits:

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Our Values:

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.