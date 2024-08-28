Room Service Supervisor | Murrayfield Hospital - Edinburgh | Full time | £28,500

Spire Murrayfield Hospital is looking for a Room Service Supervisor to support the running of the pantry and hotel services department.

Duties and responsibilities:

- To work in close liaison with the clinical staff dealing with the varying needs of the hospital in relation to Hotel Services

- Ensuring cleaning jobs are completed and signed for in accordance with cleaning schedules and procedures.

- Compliance with all Health and Safety at Work Regulations including COSHH

- Taking meal orders from patients and visitors

- Observing all dietary requirements as identified on nurses list and ensure patients menu choice is compatible

- Responsible for the service (including clearing and washing) of food and beverages to patients, visitors and staff

- Responsible for presentations of patients' trays as per patient tray policy

- Responsible for the prompt collection of all used trays, crockery, cutlery and glassware.

- Offering and serving refreshments before and after a meal and as required at patients or visitors requests

- Ensuring that all crockery and cutlery is presented to the patient clean and undamaged

- Washing, drying and putting away of returned trays, crockery, cutlery and glassware

Who we're looking for:

- A passion for delivering excellent customer service

- Proven ability to build rapport with customers

- Excellent communication skills

- Excellent interpersonal and judgement skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free Parking onsite

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Katie Willis via:

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all.

Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.